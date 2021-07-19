9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

NMTR has been the subject of several other research reports. initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.28.

9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.24. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The stock has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 23.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 726,002 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 987.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,871,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,699,672 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $1,195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 62.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 504,669 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth $936,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

