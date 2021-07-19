95,293 Shares in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 95,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,721,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,404,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Atotech alerts:

ATC opened at $24.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.23. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.61 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.