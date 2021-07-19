$973.60 Million in Sales Expected for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report sales of $973.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Water Works’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $973.20 million and the highest is $974.00 million. American Water Works posted sales of $931.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Water Works will report full year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $3.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Water Works.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in American Water Works by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AWK stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $168.24. 865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 922,189. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

