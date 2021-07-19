AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
