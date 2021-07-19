AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the June 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.36. AB Electrolux has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.42. AB Electrolux (publ) had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

ELUXY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $56.06 target price on AB Electrolux (publ) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DNB Markets downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Pareto Securities downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.53.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

