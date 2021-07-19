ABB (ABBN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ABB (VTX: ABBN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 44 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/15/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 33 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 30 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/9/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/8/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 44 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/6/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 29 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/5/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 25 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

7/2/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 36 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

7/1/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 29 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/29/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 28 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2021 – ABB was given a new CHF 39 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABB Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

