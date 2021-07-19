Abdiel Capital Advisors LP Increases Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 232,464 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Shopify comprises about 8.3% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $257,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after acquiring an additional 592,422 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $24.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,417.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,620. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $839.40 and a one year high of $1,587.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,326.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,460.22.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

