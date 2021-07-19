Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the June 15th total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE AOD opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.14. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 391,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 160,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 260,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the period.

