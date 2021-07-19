Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Acadia Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year. The company’s top line has been rising over the years, driven by both organic and inorganic growth. It is well-poised to fund new bed developments, given a solid capital position. The company has been making opportunistic acquisitions to expand in the behavioral healthcare industry in the United States. It has been generating sufficient cash flow to increase its financial flexibility for chasing growth-driving projects. The company has completed the sale of its U.K. operations, which will enable it to intensify focus on high growth areas. However, the company’s debt levels, which are higher than its cash balance, have been worsening over the years. Hence, its solvency position bothers. Lower ROE when compared to the industry renders the stock less attractive.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $1.11 on Monday, hitting $58.08. 1,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,164. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,782,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,112,000 after buying an additional 450,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,047,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,588,000 after purchasing an additional 28,334 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after buying an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after buying an additional 412,221 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

