Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XLRN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 29th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $117.26 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma has a 52 week low of $85.58 and a 52 week high of $146.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.25. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.36.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue was up 469.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 57,814 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $7,326,768.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Acceleron Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Acceleron Pharma by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

