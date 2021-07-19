Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $942,630.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACN traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $317.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

