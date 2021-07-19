Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Sells $942,630.00 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ACN traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 84,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,778. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.06. The firm has a market cap of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $317.12.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,932,000 after buying an additional 146,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.
