Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $60.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.82.

ACCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Accolade in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Accolade stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.77. 63,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,839. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Accolade has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

