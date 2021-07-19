Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Receives $60.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.82.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accolade from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accolade from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Accolade from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Accolade in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company.

Get Accolade alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Accolade by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Accolade by 13.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accolade by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 33,280 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Accolade during the first quarter worth approximately $517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCD traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 63,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.25. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.47). Accolade had a negative net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $59.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.86) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.