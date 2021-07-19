AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,830,000 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the June 15th total of 15,740,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,614,345 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,399 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 479.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,248,879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,613 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,535,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 638,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,671,558 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 445,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 732.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,243,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,352 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.26 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.93. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $2.94.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

