Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

ACHL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.53. 4,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,958. The company has a current ratio of 11.51, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.24. Achilles Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($7.44). On average, analysts predict that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Achilles Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $533,000. 41.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

