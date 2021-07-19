Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464,367 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ATVI. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATVI stock opened at $91.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.