AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Ronald T. Mcdaniel Sells 1,000 Shares

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Director Ronald T. Mcdaniel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $14,520.00.

NASDAQ:AHCO traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.19. 55,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,217. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.31 million. AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. AdaptHealth’s revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AdaptHealth by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 788,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,977,000 after acquiring an additional 460,248 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 415,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,262,000 after purchasing an additional 40,074 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 49,975 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHCO shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

