Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s 4th Largest Position

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,586 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.4% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $104,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 610 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $0.80 on Monday, hitting $605.30. The company had a trading volume of 86,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $611.62.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,013,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marshall Kiev purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, with a total value of $4,925,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,889 shares of company stock valued at $13,133,658. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.