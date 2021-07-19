AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 20.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Shares of AdvanSix stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $792.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $33.28.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

