Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$7.50

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.31.

OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Advantage Energy has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $677.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.71 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

