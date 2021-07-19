Advisory Services & Investments LLC Invests $2.67 Million in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,007,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3,718.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,029,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,536 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,590,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,074,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 336,082 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 993.9% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 331,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 301,154 shares during the period.

AMLP stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 151,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,781,695. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $18.93 and a 52 week high of $38.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

