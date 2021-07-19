Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the June 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 71.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ANNSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANNSF traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $154.94. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 214. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.16.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

