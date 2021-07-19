Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $76.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AFRM. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.61. The company had a trading volume of 14,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,254. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $11,285,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,563,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter valued at $4,203,000. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $424,000. 28.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

