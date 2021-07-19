Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Price Target Raised to C$1.75

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of AOIFF stock opened at $1.01 on Thursday. Africa Oil has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.98 million, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Africa Oil alerts:

Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter.

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration assets in Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Ethiopia, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Africa Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Africa Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.