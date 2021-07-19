Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AFYA. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised Afya from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.04.

Shares of Afya stock opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Afya has a 12-month low of $18.48 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. Analysts forecast that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth $246,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Afya in the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in Afya in the first quarter worth $335,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

