Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 135.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 803,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,531 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $39,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,119,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,159,000 after buying an additional 299,222 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Air Lease stock opened at $40.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.41. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

