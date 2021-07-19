Airbloc Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,731.00 (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Airbloc coin can now be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market cap of $3.83 million and $7,731.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Airbloc Coin Profile

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

