Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Shares Acquired by North Run Capital LP

North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,788 shares during the period. Airgain comprises approximately 4.2% of North Run Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. North Run Capital LP owned 2.56% of Airgain worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIRG. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 6.5% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Airgain by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Airgain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Airgain alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AIRG traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,280. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.72. Airgain, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.72 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $182.29 million, a PE ratio of -86.50 and a beta of 1.23.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Airgain had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value-added resellers and distributors worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.