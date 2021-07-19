Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 75.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Akoustis Technologies were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AKTS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 45.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $9.14 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $460.42 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 913.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKTS shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

