Alesia Lee Pinney Sells 1,637 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total transaction of $264,146.32.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $6.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.55. Quantum Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quantum by 205.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,176,000 after buying an additional 4,142,536 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quantum by 1,748.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Quantum in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,778,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Quantum by 34.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 919,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after purchasing an additional 236,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

