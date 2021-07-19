Alight Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Alight Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its stake in Snowflake by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snowflake by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $28,275.00. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 740,246 shares of company stock worth $179,848,651. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

NYSE SNOW opened at $244.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

