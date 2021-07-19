Alight Capital Management LP Sells 3,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alight Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 75.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,536.85 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,384.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.33, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,165.46.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.