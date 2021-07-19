Alight Capital Management LP Sells 60,000 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alight Capital Management LP decreased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Snap comprises about 1.4% of Alight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Alight Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $5,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Snap by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 129,244,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,758,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,583 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $2,031,464,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Snap by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,686,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,706,000 after buying an additional 2,017,296 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $976,895,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,887 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $121,768.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $15,157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,319,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,359,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,212,630 shares of company stock valued at $258,469,272 in the last quarter.

SNAP stock opened at $57.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 1.27. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.61 and a 52-week high of $73.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The business had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

