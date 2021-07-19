Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Purchases $54,420.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $54,420.00.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $616.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.
Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.
About Align Technology
Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.
Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.