Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Purchases $54,420.00 in Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $54,420.00.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $616.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $598.98. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.83 and a 1 year high of $653.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $650.20.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.