Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target Raised to C$65.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.33.

OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $38.82 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

