ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the June 15th total of 102,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of ALJJ stock opened at $1.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.40 million, a P/E ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.52. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALJJ. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALJ Regional by 265.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 114,374 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALJ Regional during the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in ALJ Regional by 235.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 287,445 shares in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALJ Regional Company Profile

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

