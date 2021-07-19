Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the four analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other Allena Pharmaceuticals news, COO Louis Md Brenner sold 25,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $27,988.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 203,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,687.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 92.1% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 980,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 470,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 238,919 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 178.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 164,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.79. 33,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,918. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.78.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

