Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,940.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. lowered Alphabet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,527.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,659.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,475.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,602.06, for a total transaction of $182,144.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,130,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,779,780,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock worth $165,854,536. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $2,118,088,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,434,896,000 after purchasing an additional 804,739 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after purchasing an additional 252,373 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: Buyback

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.