alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AOX. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €16.70 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. alstria office REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €15.80 ($18.58).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €16.87 ($19.85) on Friday. alstria office REIT has a 12 month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12 month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.46.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

