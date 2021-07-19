Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director Sells $69,231.29 in Stock

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director David P. Vincent sold 161,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $69,231.29.
Shares of ALTD opened at $0.39 on Monday. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.
About Altitude International
