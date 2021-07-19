Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director Sells $69,231.29 in Stock

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) Director David P. Vincent sold 161,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total transaction of $69,231.29.

Shares of ALTD opened at $0.39 on Monday. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

About Altitude International

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

