Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Sells $790,902.68 in Stock

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68.

Shares of ALTD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. 297,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,521. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.

Altitude International Company Profile

Altitude International Holdings, Inc provides custom built simulated altitude chambers and position specific protocols in the United States. The company's products include extreme environmental chambers that provide the exact range of extreme temperatures, humidity, and oxygen levels; and altitude training controls.

