Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Sells $790,902.68 in Stock

Altitude International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTD) SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68.
Shares of ALTD stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.36. 297,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,521. Altitude International Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.25.
Altitude International Company Profile
Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Altitude International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altitude International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.