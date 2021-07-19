Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ALS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altius Minerals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.94.

Altius Minerals stock opened at C$16.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$696.04 million and a P/E ratio of -58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.38. Altius Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.39.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.93%.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

