Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) PT Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.15% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

ALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Altius Minerals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Laurentian upped their target price on Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Altius Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.56.

Shares of TSE ALS traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$16.20. 22,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,573. The company has a market capitalization of C$672.38 million and a PE ratio of -56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$9.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

