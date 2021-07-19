Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.98. 8,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,392. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.32. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $16.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

