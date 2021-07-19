Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Acquires 223,437 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 2,669.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,437 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.34% of Oshkosh worth $27,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 104.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

OSK stock traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.86. 2,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,850. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $137.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.04.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OSK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.94.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,544,259. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred Altomari acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $32,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 76,940 shares of company stock valued at $10,090,648 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

