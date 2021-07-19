Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Buys Shares of 387,469 Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 387,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,853,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.70. 66,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,300,901. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 1.32. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $132.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

