Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $32.30 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,067 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $200.57. 183,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.82.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.55.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.