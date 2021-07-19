Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 168,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $36,504,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 277.1% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.07.

HON traded down $7.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,058. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.21 and a 52 week high of $234.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $154.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

