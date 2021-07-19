Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 167,914 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 50.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,089 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 167,914 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 0.7% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.17% of Palo Alto Networks worth $53,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $348,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,105 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after purchasing an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,841,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $387.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,678. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.15 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $364.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total value of $1,304,226.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,846 shares of company stock worth $16,217,772 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.58.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

