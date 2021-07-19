Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,207,920 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,307,000. Intel accounts for 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Intel by 125.9% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 75.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.71.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.64. 650,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,519,793. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.36. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $220.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

