Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.5% of Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $66,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded down $36.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,537.00. The company had a trading volume of 97,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,585,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,384.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,871.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

